See the 40 candidates in a motorcade, a week before coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2017 went around Cubao on Saturday, April 22, for the annual Parade of Beauties.

The parade began at the Kia Theatre and concluded at the Gateway Pavilion.

And they're off around Araneta. @RealBbPilipinas pic.twitter.com/FFqif4vGix — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 22, 2017

The ladies wore swimsuits designed by Domz Ramos to matched their colorful head pieces.

Check out the photos below.

The Parade of Beauties is the last major activity of the candidates before the grand coronation night on April 30. The ladies were introduced to the press on March 22, followed by a mini-fashion show and talent competition on April 8.

A primer will be telecast on Sunday, April 23. – Rappler.com