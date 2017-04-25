Who will take home the best in national costume award this year?

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) announced the top 10 finalists for the national costumes on Tuesday, April 25. (LOOK: The Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates in stunning national costumes)

According to the announcement on their Facebook page, the photo with the most number of likes wins the award, which will be announced on Sunday, April 30 during coronation night. Voting is until April 28. (READ: Bb Pilipinas 2017: National costumes that stand out)

Here are the top 10 national costumes chosen after a private fashion show on Monday, April 24 at the Gateway Tower.

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya in Jontie Martinez

#10 Jehza Huelar in Erich Minoza

#13 Sirene Sutton in Roland Alzate

#15 Mariel de Leon in Cary Santiago

#18 Nelda Ibe in Frederick Berches

#20 Christagale Borja in Nick Guarino

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas in Edwin Uy

#26 Ruffa Nava in John Cliff

#29 Karla May Manongsong in Jun Ilusorio

#31 Katarina Rodriguez in Francis Libiran

Who do you think will win the Best in National Costume? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com