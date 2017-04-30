Here are the ladies who will represent the Philippines in the international pageants!

MANILA, Philippines – The results are in and Rachel Peters is Miss Universe Philippines 2017!

The Binibining Pilipinas 2017 winners were announced at the pageant's coronation night on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here are the queens who will represent the Philippines in the international pageants:

Miss Universe Philippines 2017: #19 Rachel Peters



#19 Rachel Peters Bb Pilipinas International 2017: #15 Mariel de Leon



#15 Mariel de Leon Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017: #31 Katarina Rodriguez

#31 Katarina Rodriguez Bb Pilipinas Globe 2017: #18 Nelda Ibe



Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2017: #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci

#39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas

Runners-up:

1st runner-up: #32 Charmaine Elima

#32 Charmaine Elima 2nd runner-up: #40 Kristel Guelos



And here are the special awards and the list of ladies who made it to the Top 15:

Miss Friendship: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas Best in Talent: #1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan Miss Photogenic: #19 Rachel Peters

#19 Rachel Peters Best in National Costume: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas Best in Swimsuit: #19 Rachel Peters

#19 Rachel Peters Best in Evening Gown: #15 Mariel de Leon

#15 Mariel de Leon Miss Philippine Airlines: #31 Katarina Rodriguez

#31 Katarina Rodriguez Miss Creamsilk: #15 Mariel de Leon

#15 Mariel de Leon Miss Manila Bulletin: #20 Christagale Borja

#20 Christagale Borja She's So Jag: #19 Rachel Peters

Top 15:

People's Choice: #28 Juliana Kapeundl

Top 25:

#2 Arienne Louise Calingo

#27 Beatrice Valente

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

#6 Maria Bejieleen Nama

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

#9 Vanessa Saliba

#33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

#26 Ruffa Nava

#38 Ana Patricia Asturias

– Rappler.com

