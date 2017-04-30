FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The results are in and Rachel Peters is Miss Universe Philippines 2017!
The Binibining Pilipinas 2017 winners were announced at the pageant's coronation night on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Here are the queens who will represent the Philippines in the international pageants:
- Miss Universe Philippines 2017: #19 Rachel Peters
- Bb Pilipinas International 2017: #15 Mariel de Leon
- Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017: #31 Katarina Rodriguez
- Bb Pilipinas Globe 2017: #18 Nelda Ibe
- Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2017: #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci
- Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
Runners-up:
- 1st runner-up: #32 Charmaine Elima
- 2nd runner-up: #40 Kristel Guelos
And here are the special awards and the list of ladies who made it to the Top 15:
- Miss Friendship: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
- Best in Talent: #1 Dane Felisse Marasigan
- Miss Photogenic: #19 Rachel Peters
- Best in National Costume: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
- Best in Swimsuit: #19 Rachel Peters
- Best in Evening Gown: #15 Mariel de Leon
- Miss Philippine Airlines: #31 Katarina Rodriguez
- Miss Creamsilk: #15 Mariel de Leon
- Miss Manila Bulletin: #20 Christagale Borja
- She's So Jag: #19 Rachel Peters
Top 15:
- #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci
- #15 Mariel de Leon
- #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
- #31 Katarina Rodriguez
- #10 Jehza Huelar
- #13 Sirene Sutton
- #40 Kristel Guelos
- #18 Nelda Ibe
- #32 Charmaine Elima
- #20 Christagale Borja
- #17 Camille Manalo
- #34 Gabriela Ortega
- #16 Larah Grace Lacap
- #19 Rachel Peters
- People's Choice: #28 Juliana Kapeundl
Top 25:
- #2 Arienne Louise Calingo
- #27 Beatrice Valente
- #1 Dane Felisse Marasigan
- #37 Sammie Anne Legaspi
- #6 Maria Bejieleen Nama
- #7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya
- #9 Vanessa Saliba
- #33 Kristi Rose Cequeña
- #26 Ruffa Nava
- #38 Ana Patricia Asturias
- #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci
- #15 Mariel de Leon
- #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
- #31 Katarina Rodriguez
- #10 Jehza Huelar
- #13 Sirene Sutton
- #40 Kristel Guelos
- #18 Nelda Ibe
- #32 Charmaine Elima
- #20 Christagale Borja
- #17 Camille Manalo
- #34 Gabriela Ortega
- #16 Larah Grace Lacap
- #19 Rachel Peters
- #28 Juliana Kapeundl
– Rappler.com
