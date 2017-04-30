Here's a look at what happened on the big night!

MANILA, Philippines – The results are in, and the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas queens have passed their crowns on to their successors!

The Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 30. Hosting the event were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj, and actor Xian Lim.

This year's Bb Pilipinas coronation night began with an opening number by the ladies in outfits by Bing Cristobal. The Top 25 and a few special awards were announced after the opening number.

After the ladies were introduced, they worked the stage for the swimsuit competition. Performing with the candidates onstage were Jay R, Daryl Ong, and Jason Dy.

The evening gown competition came next, with Daniel Padilla performing while the candidates presented dresses by the country's top designers.

From 25 candidates, the Top 15 were chosen, and moved on to the question and answer round.

The 2016 queens then gave their farewell messages to the crowd and took their final walks.

Rachel Peters was crowned Miss Universe Philippines, while Mariel de Leon, Katarina Rodriguez, Nelda Ibe, Elizabeth Durado Clenci, and Chanel Olive Thomas were named as the queens who will represent the country in 5 other international pageants this year. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017)

– Rappler.com

More Bb Pilipinas 2017 on Rappler:

Coronation night:

Leading up to coronation night: