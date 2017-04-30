Photo recap: Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
MANILA, Philippines – The results are in, and the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas queens have passed their crowns on to their successors!
The Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 30. Hosting the event were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj, and actor Xian Lim.
This year's Bb Pilipinas coronation night began with an opening number by the ladies in outfits by Bing Cristobal. The Top 25 and a few special awards were announced after the opening number.
After the ladies were introduced, they worked the stage for the swimsuit competition. Performing with the candidates onstage were Jay R, Daryl Ong, and Jason Dy.
The evening gown competition came next, with Daniel Padilla performing while the candidates presented dresses by the country's top designers.
From 25 candidates, the Top 15 were chosen, and moved on to the question and answer round.
The 2016 queens then gave their farewell messages to the crowd and took their final walks.
Rachel Peters was crowned Miss Universe Philippines, while Mariel de Leon, Katarina Rodriguez, Nelda Ibe, Elizabeth Durado Clenci, and Chanel Olive Thomas were named as the queens who will represent the country in 5 other international pageants this year. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017)
– Rappler.com
More Bb Pilipinas 2017 on Rappler:
Coronation night:
- Katarina Rodriguez tops Rappler poll on Bb Pilipinas 2017
- READ: Kylie Verzosa's final speech as Miss International PH 2016
- READ: Maxine Medina's farewell speech, message to successor
- READ: Miss Universe PH 2017 Rachel Peters' winning Q&A
- Photo recap: Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
- Rachel Peters wins Bb Pilipinas 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Pia Wurtzbach at Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 evening gown competition
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 swimsuit competition
- ABS-CBN gets exclusive rights to Bb Pilipinas 2017 live coverage
Leading up to coronation night:
- What's next for the 2016 Bb Pilipinas queens?
- More Bb Pilipinas 2017 predictions: Who will win a crown?
- Bb Pilipinas 2017 predictions: 20 favorites to win the crown
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 official top 10 national costumes
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 Parade of Beauties
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Women of change
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Talent competition standouts
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates in Jag fashion show
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: National costumes that stand out
- LOOK: The Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates in stunning national costumes
- Winning a beauty pageant: does age matter?
- IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates
- What change would Pia Wurtzbach like to see in Bb Pilipinas?
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Meet the returning candidates
- You may recognize these 3 Bb Pilipinas candidates
- Bb. Pilipinas 2017: The crossover candidates