The ladies of Binibining Pilipinas show off their swimwear on coronation night!

MANILA, Philippines – The ladies of Binibining Pilipinas 2017 lit up the Smart Araneta Coliseum stage on Sunday, April 30, for the pageant's swimsuit competition.

After the Top 25 candidates were announced, Jay R, Daryl Ong, and Jason Dy performed onstage while the ladies walked out in their swimwear.

The competition was part of the pageant's coronation night, which was hosted by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj, and actor Xian Lim.

Check out these photos of the candidates in their swimwear by Jeffrey Rogador!

