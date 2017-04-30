See the candidates in their glittering gowns on coronation night!

MANILA, Philippines – Following the swimsuit competition on coronation night, the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2017 candidates changed into their colorful evening gowns, designed by the country's top designers.

Daniel Padilla serenaded the ladies as they sashayed in their glittering gowns that evening.

The coronation night was held on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Hosting the event were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj, and actor Xian Lim.

Check out a few of the gowns below and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!

– Rappler.com

More Bb Pilipinas 2017 on Rappler:

Coronation night:

Leading up to coronation night: