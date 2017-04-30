Who among the 40 candidates should represent the Philippines in Miss Universe 2017? Vote for your favorite in Rappler's unofficial poll!

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, April 30, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina will crown her successor at the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 coronation night. (IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates)

During the big event at the Araneta Coliseum, 40 candidates will be vying for 6 crowns – one of which is Miss Universe Philippines 2017.

As the show starts, check out the candidates here, vote in the poll below, and share it to show your love for your candidate. Note that this is an unofficial poll and results have no bearing on the actual outcome of Bb Pilipinas 2017.

– Rappler.com

