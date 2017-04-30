Here's the Philippines' Miss Universe 2017 bet!

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel Peters is Miss Universe Philippines 2017!

She was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Also present was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who hosted the event with Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj and actor Xian Lim.

Aside from the Miss Universe Philippines title, Rachel also won these special awards: Miss Photogenic, Best in Swimsuit, and She's So Jag. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017) – Rappler.com

