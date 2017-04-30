Miss Universe 2015 hosts the big night!

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach was back on the Binibining Pilipinas stage on Sunday, April 30, this time to host the 2017 coronation night.

The Miss Universe 2015 winner stunned in a pink Francis Libiran gown as she hosted the big event with actor Xian Lim and Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj.

Opening the show in Francis Libiran@francislibiran @francislibiran8 #BBP2017 #BinibiningPilipinas2017 A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Details Binibining Pilipinas 2017 1st look make up by @gerypenaso hair by @santiagoraymond styling by @adrianneconcept #BBP2017 A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

She later changed into an icy blue number by Popo Go.

2nd look for the night. Wearing @popogomanila ❄️ #BBP2017 A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Pia's boyfriend, racecar driver Marlon Stockinger, was spotted in the audience that night.

Pia won Bb Pilipinas in 2015, then went on to win the Miss Universe pageant later that year.

In 2016, she passed her Miss Universe Philippines crown on to Maxine Medina, who finished in the Top 6 of the 2016 international pageant. – Rappler.com

