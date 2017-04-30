Here's the answer that won Rachel Peters the Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2017 crown!

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, April 30, Rachel Louise Peters was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2017 by Maxine Medina. (READ: Rachel Peters wins Bb Pilipinas 2017)

During the question and answer portion, Rachel was asked by European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen: "This week, the Philippines hosted the ASEAN (Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit. If you were invited to speak, what would have been your message to the leaders?"

Rachel answered: "I believe that one of the biggest problems that our country faces today is divisiveness – in politics, in religion, and also in culture. And I believe that it’s something that is the same across the world.

"And so that is something I would want to address. I believe that when people can learn to tolerate each other’s differences and respect each other's opinions, then we will be a stronger nation and world."

On April 29, 10 ASEAN leaders, including Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, met in Manila for the 30th ASEAN Summit.

Aside from winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2017 title, Rachel also took home the Miss Photogenic, Best in Swimsuit, and She's So Jag awards. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017)

She is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant. – Rappler.com