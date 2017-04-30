Here's Maxine Medina's final speech as Miss Universe Philippines 2016!

MANILA, Philippines – Before Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina crowned her successor on Sunday, April 30, she gave one final walk and message as the reigning queen.

Maxine worked the stage at the Araneta Coliseum in a green Rhett Eala piece reminiscent of the gown she wore at the Miss Universe 2016 coronation night.

As she walked, Maxine's pre-recorded speech could be heard over the speakers.

"My journey as a binibini was filled with challenges and opportunities that made me a better person. Every moment was fun, unforgettable, and challenging. Being chosen as the Miss Universe representative was beyond my dreams," she said.

"I enjoyed the experience despite the pressure that went with it. Going through this tough competition made me discover things about myself," Maxine continued. "And I am grateful to Mrs Stella Marquez Araneta, to my family, my friends, and to all my supporters. Thank you for all your guidance and support. I will cherish this memory in my heart forever."

Maxine succeeded the crown from Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and faced the pressure of a back-to-back win for the Philippines.

She finished her speech with a message for her successor, who was later annouced to be Rachel Peters.

"To my successor, always believe in yourself and let your true colors shine," said Maxine. "To my fellow Filipinos, my deepest gratitude goes out to you all. I am Maxine Medina, your Miss Universe Philippines 2016."

Rachel Peters will now represent the Philippines in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant. – Rappler.com