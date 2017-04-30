Here's what Kylie had to say moments before she crowned her successor, Mariel de Leon

MANILA, Philippines – Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa bid farewell to her Binibining Pilipinas International title on Sunday, April 30, and thanked the fans and her family for the support.

"Beyond the glam and prestige of the Bb Pilipinas crownings, the real challenge for us queens is to ensure that the pageant remain relevant to women in society. In the best of my ability, I've tried to be a well-spoken representative of the Filipino people, to embody our values and strength, and spread critical awareness on mental health.

"I would like to thank my family, especially my mom and dad for being the bedrock of my support. To my mentors, trainers, and fellow queens, thank you for guiding me throughout my journey. To Madame Stella Marquez-Araneta and my supportive [Kylie's] Angels, thank you. I will always be proud to be a binibini. For now, I'm Kylie Verzosa, your Miss International 2016."

Kylie crowned Maria Angelica "Mariel" de Leon as her successor. Mariel is set to compete in the Miss International pageant this year in Japan. – Rappler.com