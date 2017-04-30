Katarina Rodriguez tops Rappler poll on Bb Pilipinas 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Katarina Rodriguez may have won the Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 title on Sunday, April 30, but she topped Rappler's unofficial poll to win the Miss Universe Philippines crown.
Katarina topped Rappler's independent and unofficial poll at 18.65% of the votes. Here are the top 5 candidates on the poll:
- 31 Katarina Rodriguez 18.65%
- 15 Mariel De Leon 16.29%
- 32 Charmaine Elima 15.47%
- 19 Rachel Peters 7.01%
- 12 Angelique Celine De Leon 4.46%
The poll was launched minutes before the coronation night started on April 30, and closed before the winners were announced.
Here is the official list of winners of Bb Pilipinas 2017:
- Miss Universe Philippines 2017: #19 Rachel Peters
- Bb Pilipinas International 2017: #15 Mariel de Leon
- Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017: #31 Katarina Rodriguez
- Bb Pilipinas Globe 2017: #18 Nelda Ibe
- Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2017: #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci
- Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas
Runners-up:
- 1st runner-up: #32 Charmaine Elima
- 2nd runner-up: #40 Kristel Guelos
– Rappler.com