Katarina Rodriguez wins Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, but tops Rappler's unofficial poll to win Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Katarina Rodriguez may have won the Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 title on Sunday, April 30, but she topped Rappler's unofficial poll to win the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Katarina topped Rappler's independent and unofficial poll at 18.65% of the votes. Here are the top 5 candidates on the poll:

31 Katarina Rodriguez 18.65%

15 Mariel De Leon 16.29%

32 Charmaine Elima 15.47%

19 Rachel Peters 7.01%

12 Angelique Celine De Leon 4.46%

The poll was launched minutes before the coronation night started on April 30, and closed before the winners were announced.

Here is the official list of winners of Bb Pilipinas 2017:

Miss Universe Philippines 2017: #19 Rachel Peters

Bb Pilipinas International 2017: #15 Mariel de Leon

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017: #31 Katarina Rodriguez

Bb Pilipinas Globe 2017: #18 Nelda Ibe

Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2017: #39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci

Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017: #22 Chanel Olive Thomas

Runners-up:

1st runner-up: #32 Charmaine Elima

2nd runner-up: #40 Kristel Guelos

