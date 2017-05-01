Rachel Peters' boyfriend, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, opens up on her Binibining Pilipinas win

MANILA, Philippines – As Rachel Peters competed at the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 coronation night on Sunday, April 30, one young man was spotted cheering her on with her family and friends.

Miguel Luis "Migz" Villafuerte is the governor of Camarines Sur and the boyfriend of the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2017. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017)

After the winners were announced on Sunday night, reporters got a chance to talk to Migz about Rachel and her big win.

"I feel super good. Parang nanalo uli ako sa eleksyon (I feel like I won the election all over again)," he joked with the press.

Turning serious, he continued, "Pero sa totoo lang, alam ko kung ano ang pinagdaanan ni Rachel. Grabe pong sakripisyo, hard work, sleepless nights. And awa ng mahal na Diyos, nakuha po niya ang pinapangarap niya sa buhay." (But the truth is, I know what Rachel went through. It was a lot of sacrifice, hard work, sleepless nights. And by the grace of God, she achieved her dream.)

He had a good feeling about the win, he said, when asked if he knew Rachel was going to get the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

"Hindi naman sa pagmamayabang, talagang alam ko po yung hard work ni Rachel, yung work etiquette. Ginawa niya po yung sakripisyo para maghanda and mag-look forward sa ngayong gabi.

(It's not that I'm boasting, but I know Rachel's hard work, her work etiquette. She sacrificed a lot to prepare and look forward to this evening.)

"So talagang simula pa lang, kabadong-kabado ako – swimsuit, pagdating sa Top 15, talagang I really had a good feeling about this. Pero hindi po ito possible kung wala po ang ating mahal na Panginoon. Kaya maraming salamat. Congratulations kay Rachel."

(So from the very begininng, I was already nervous – the swimsuit competition, by the time we got to the Top 15, I really had a good feeling about this. But this would not be possible if weren't for God. So thank you so much. Congratulations to Rachel.)

As he was there from the beginning, Migz said he saw how Rachel's confidence grew as the pageant approached.

"Mahiyain po siya dati. Talagang masasabi na introvert. Pero pagdating ng... palapit nang palapit yung pageant, nakita ko yung transformation niya sa pagiging isang mahiyaing tao na ngayon, nakita niyo naman hindi siya mananalo kung wala yung transformation na iyon. Kaya saludo po ako sa kanya," he said.

(She was shy before. You could say she was really an introvert. But as the pageant drew nearer, I saw her transform from being shy and today, you saw that she could not have won if she didn't have that transformation. So I salute her for that.)

He also thanked Rodgil Flores and the Kagandahang Flores camp for helping Rachel train.

Always a good time in @cwcwakepark A post shared by migzvillafuerte (@migzvillafuerte) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:32am PST

Now that Rachel is Miss Universe Philippines, she'll be working hard to get ready to compete in the international pageant.

On how the win would affect their relationship, Migz said: "Busy rin ako, busy siya. Bagay kami talaga (I'm busy, she's busy. We're really meant for each other)."

In 2013, Migz became the Philippines' youngest governor when he won the position after running against his grandfather Luis Villafuerte. He is currently serving his second term. – Rappler.com

