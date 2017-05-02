Meet Kylie Verzosa's Miss International Philippines successor!

MANILA, Philippines – The pressure is on for Miss International Philippines 2017 Maria Angelica "Mariel" de Leon.

One of the favorites to win a crown during the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 pageant, Mariel is now set to compete in Miss International 2017 in Japan, where the reigning titleholder is no less than her predecessor Kylie Verzosa.

Get to know lady we're cheering on for a back-to-back win for the Philippines at this year's pageant! Here are a few fun facts about Miss International Philippines 2017 Mariel de Leon.

1. This is her second time competing in Bb Pilipinas.

Mariel joined the pageant in 2013, at the age of 19. Even then, she was considered one of the favorites to win. Mariel placed in the Top 15 that year, while Ariella Arida won the Miss Universe Philippines title.

2. She'd rather stay at home than go out.

In an interview with Rappler, Mariel said, "I'm a homebody. I just like staying and spending time in the living room with my family and of course my dogs."

Bye for now America! I love you and I'll see you soon. Can't wait to get back to Manila and finally see my babies! A post shared by Mariel de Leon (@mariaangelicadl) on Nov 9, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

3. She's an aspiring beauty guru.

Mariel told Rappler: "I love watching makeup videos. Someday I hope to make my own videos and post them online."

Makeup: Jake Galvez Hair: Fidel Tango #makeupbyjakegalvez #hairbyfideltango #makeup A post shared by Mariel de Leon (@mariaangelicadl) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:58am PST

4. Aside from watching makeup tutorials, Mariel also loves to people-watch.

"I love absorbing my surroundings and watching people around me. If I could just sit in a nice little cafe all day and just watch people, I would," she said.

5. Her parents are actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong.

After Mariel's win, Sandy posted these photos on Instagram, thanking Mariel's friends, family, supporters, and mentors. "Thankful and grateful to our loving and faithful God almighty. Our princess is now a queen," she wrote.

6. Mariel is an opera singer, and is part of the group The Opera Belles.

Her parents' work as actors have shaped her love for the arts. (READ: You may recognize these 3 Bb Pilipinas candidates)

"Movies and music helped shaped how I think and who I am today. Besides those factors, my dad being a hippie and my mom being artistic added to that too. Everyone in my family is into arts, actually, but each have their own specialty," she said.

7. Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach inspired Mariel to join the competition.

"The beauty queen I look up to is Venus Raj. I love her, because I think she exudes confidence, elegance, and beauty while still remaining humble. I also love how she is a Christian and isn't afraid to spread the word of God and isn't afraid to show her love for Him," she said.

A month before the competition, Rappler asked why she decided to try her luck at the pageant again. She answered: "It was this just this year when I realized that I should try again. I was definitely inspired by Pia [Wurtzbach] and I felt something in my heart. It was like a spark that just went off,” she said.

8. Mariel is aware of the pressure for a back-to-back win at Miss International this year, but she's choosing not to think about it for now.

"I don't think about the whole 'back-to-back' pressure. Winning Miss International has not even sunken it yet, so it's hard to think about my future as Miss International Philippines. I also don't want to pressure myself. I just want to stay focused and happy. But I know for sure that I will do my best as Miss International and I will give it my all," she said.

Were you cheering for Mariel during the Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night? Share your well-wishes with Mariel in the comments below! – With reports from Voltare E. Tayag/ Rappler.com

