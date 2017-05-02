'Never made an announcement to anyone that I'm resigning the crown,' says Katarina following reports that she may not accept her title

MANILA, Philippines – The newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 Katarina Rodriguez took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 2 to deny reports that she is giving up the crown.

Earlier, tweets from CNN Philippines and ABS-CBN said that Katarina has expressed that she may not accept the title she won on April 30 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

CNN said that Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc (BPCI) is currently waiting for a formal letter from the former Asia's Next Top Model runner-up.

On Instagram, Katarina said: "Never made an announcement to anyone that I'm resigning the crown. It's been two days since one of the most intense AND fun experiences of my life. I've been sleeping and talking to my family, friends & loved ones. Also wanted to say whatever decision I make in regards to ANYTHING I will always consider where my heart & mind lie simultaneously. There's a lot of magic in honesty. Remember that."

On Twitter, she said: "I never made any announcements that I'm not accepting the crown? Is it alright if everyone refrains from making assumptions first.

"And maybe think it's been two days since coronation, which I obviously enjoyed so much. It was one of, if not the funnest things I've done."

Katarina was crowned Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 by Jennifer Hammond on April 30. That night, Rachel Peters won the Miss Universe Philippines 2017 title. – Rappler.com