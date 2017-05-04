6 fun facts: Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas
MANILA, Phlippines – Chanel Olive Thomas won the Friendship Award at the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, and it's no wonder – her bubbly, easy going personality will make you sit up and notice her. (READ: FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017)
She certainly caught the judges' attention on coronation night, and now Chanel is the Philippines' 2017 bet to win the Miss Supranational title.
Should she win, Chanel will be the second queen from the Philippines to get the Miss Supranational title, as the country's Mutya Joanna Datul crowned in 2013.
Read on to get to know more about Chanel before she heads to Europe to compete this year!
1. Before Binibining Pilipinas, she competed in Miss Philippines Earth.
In 2015, Chanel made waves in the pageant scene when she announced that she was going to be joining Miss Philippines Earth. She represented her mother's province, Nueva Ecija, and placed as Miss Philippines Air to winner Angelia Ong. Angelia went on to win the international title in Vienna, Austria. (READ: Runner-up Chanel Olive Thomas on Miss PH Earth experience)
2. She has a twin brother named Charles.
In an interview with CNN Philippines, she shared that she asked him to give her speech for her at a wedding. "I saw a video of his speech. He was pretty much exactly like me – very expressive and I'm like, 'This is perfect, I don't have to be there. My twin will be me for me.' I love it," she said.
3. Chanel loves the outdoors.
Having grown up in Cairns, Australia, Chanel loves the nature and the beach. Check out some of her photos on Instagram.
4. She wants to promote positivity and empowerement.
In an interview with Rappler during the Bb Pilipinas press presentation in March, Chanel was asked why she decided to join the pageant.
"I really believe this is an amazing platform for me. My advocacy, really, is about empowering and inspiring young girls and women to wholeheartedly believe in themselves and to follow their dreams. It’s an amazing opportunity to work really hard and represent the country.”
Chanel told Rappler that she hopes to be a motivational speaker one day, saying, "I love self growth. I do this by reading books, listening to motivational speakers and speaking to inspiring people. Everyday I become a better version of myself!"
Watch Chanel's Bb Pilipinas video, where she talked about promoting positivity and empowerement, plus, who she would choose as a co-star with in a movie.
5. She moved to Manila to try her luck at modeling.
In an interview posted on the SM blog, Chanel said that it was a vacation with her mom that gave her the opportunity to start modeling in the country.
"I’m so grateful for all the experiences that I have had so far in the Philippines, I am very proud to be Filipino," she said.
6. Chanel is a devout Christian.
Chanel is very open about her faith and often posts quotes on her Instagram account. She told Rappler: "I always start my day with God by praying, listening to worship music or listening to an online talk."
Will you be cheering for Chanel when she competes later this year? Let us know what you think about her in the comments! – with reports from Voltaire E. Tayag/Rappler.com
More Bb Pilipinas 2017 on Rappler:
Post-Bb Pilipinas 2017
- 8 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon
- Migz Villafuerte on Rachel Peters' Miss Universe PH 2017 win
- 8 fun facts: Meet Miss Universe PH 2017 Rachel Peters
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: A new chapter of titleholders
Coronation night:
- Katarina Rodriguez tops Rappler poll on Bb Pilipinas 2017
- READ: Kylie Verzosa's final speech as Miss International PH 2016
- READ: Maxine Medina's farewell speech, message to successor
- READ: Miss Universe PH 2017 Rachel Peters' winning Q&A
- Photo recap: Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
- Rachel Peters wins Bb Pilipinas 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Pia Wurtzbach at Bb Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 evening gown competition
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 swimsuit competition
- FULL LIST: Winners, Bb Pilipinas 2017
- ABS-CBN gets exclusive rights to Bb Pilipinas 2017 live coverage
Leading up to coronation night:
- What's next for the 2016 Bb Pilipinas queens?
- More Bb Pilipinas 2017 predictions: Who will win a crown?
- Bb Pilipinas 2017 predictions: 20 favorites to win the crown
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 official top 10 national costumes
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 Parade of Beauties
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Women of change
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Talent competition standouts
- IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates in Jag fashion show
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: National costumes that stand out
- LOOK: The Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates in stunning national costumes
- Winning a beauty pageant: does age matter?
- IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates
- What change would Pia Wurtzbach like to see in Bb Pilipinas?
- Bb Pilipinas 2017: Meet the returning candidates
- You may recognize these 3 Bb Pilipinas candidates
- Bb. Pilipinas 2017: The crossover candidates