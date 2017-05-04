Katarina says she wants to be the first Miss Intercontinental Philippines to win the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 Katarina Rodriguez has confirmed that she is still keeping her title.

Katarina spoke after reports flew on Tuesday, May 2 that she may not accept the crown and responsibilities it come with it. (READ: Katarina Rodriguez denies reports on giving up Bb PH Intercontinental crown)

In an interview with CNN Philippines on Thursday, May 4, Katarina joked, "Well, if I could keep the crown, I’d sleep with it."

Later, she turned serious, saying, "Of course I’m keeping the crown."

She also confirmed what Aces and Queens founder and talent manager Jonas Gaffud said, that she was asleep on the day the issue blew up: "I actually was shocked because I was sleeping when that whole thing happened. And I was dealing with something with my family."

Katarina added that she wants to be the first to win the Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines.

On Tuesday, Katarina denied reports that she was not going to accept her crown. The next day, Jonas said that she may have seemed like she didn't want the title because she was new to the pageant world and because she did not attend the new queens' first day of orientation. (READ: Jonas Gaffud clarifies mix-up on Katarina Rodriguez's Bb PH title)

The Philippines almost won the Miss Intercontinental title in 2015, when Christi Lynn McGarry won first runner-up. In 2014, Kris Janson placed second runner-up, while Jennifer Hammond, who competed in Sri Lanka in 2016, was among the top 15. – Rappler.com