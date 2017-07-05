Here's a look at the candidates vying for this year's Miss Philippines Earth crown

Published 9:00 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2017 were presented to the media on Wednesday, July 5, at the poolside of the Diamond Hotel Manila.

The reigning queens, led by Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Loren Artajos, were present to give support to the ladies.

The Darling of the Press awardees were also announced, with Samantha Viktoria Acosta of Pulilan, Bulacan winning the gold medal. She was followed by Kim de Guzman of Olongapo City who got the silver medal, while Porac, Pampanga's Anne Krishia Antonio and Panglao, Bohol's Catherine Tabaniag were tied for the bronze.

The coronation night will be held on July 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tune in as Rappler will live stream the event.

All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

National Capital Region

Jessica Marasigan – Caloocan City

Kristal May Rubiano – Canada (traces her roots to Pasig City)

Rheena Rae Ferrer – Makati City

Marie Sherry Ann Tormes – Mandaluyong City

Karen Ibasco – City of Manila

Klaidel Hope Concepcion – Marikina City

Sofia Jane Panapanaan – Parañaque City

Tammy de Roca – Pasay City

Danielle Anthea Mayo – Quezon CIty

Adalynn Dumlao – Taguig City

North Luzon

Korin Frances Dizon – Angeles City

Princess Nicolas – Camiling, Tarlac

Agnes Mygelle Tolentino – Marilao, Bulacan

Kim de Guzman – Olongapo City

Anne Krishia Antonio – Porac, Pampanga

Samantha Viktoria Acosta – Pulilan, Bulacan

Allana Coronel – City of San Fernando

Abigail Libre – San Miguel, Bulacan

Jessica Rose McEwen – New Zealand (traces her roots to Floridablanca, Pampanga)

South Luzon

Nikkie Marie Elizarde – Biñan City

Mary Cheene Pastoral – Dasmariñas City

Alexis Amor Nevalga – Florida, USA (traces her roots to Cabuyao, Laguna)

Rianne Charlotte Kalaw – City of Lipa

Vanessa Mae Castillo – Lobo, Batangas

Shaina Louise Kim – Lucena City

Princess Pusing – Masbate City

Sandrine Stoelzaed – Puerto Princesa City

Lea Audrey Laano – Tayabas City

Visayas

Cheysen Capuno – Dauin, Negros Oriental

May Salman – Kalibo, Aklan

Madelle Estaya – Nueva Valencia, Guimaras

Catherine Tabaniag – Panglao, Bohol

Bonnie Vivian Wladkowski – Patnongon, Antique

Mindanao

Sherlyn Doloriel – Cagayan de Oro City

Elizabeth Amahan – El Salvador City

Danna Rose Socaoco – Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental

Carmella Nina Quirog – Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

Pamela Grace Janson – Mati City

Celine Mae Pangan – Ozamiz City

Nellza Bautista – Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

– Rappler.com