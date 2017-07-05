IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 candidates of Miss PH Earth 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2017 were presented to the media on Wednesday, July 5, at the poolside of the Diamond Hotel Manila.
The reigning queens, led by Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Loren Artajos, were present to give support to the ladies.
The Darling of the Press awardees were also announced, with Samantha Viktoria Acosta of Pulilan, Bulacan winning the gold medal. She was followed by Kim de Guzman of Olongapo City who got the silver medal, while Porac, Pampanga's Anne Krishia Antonio and Panglao, Bohol's Catherine Tabaniag were tied for the bronze.
The coronation night will be held on July 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tune in as Rappler will live stream the event.
Check out the photos of the candidates below.
All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
National Capital Region
Jessica Marasigan – Caloocan City
Kristal May Rubiano – Canada (traces her roots to Pasig City)
Rheena Rae Ferrer – Makati City
Marie Sherry Ann Tormes – Mandaluyong City
Karen Ibasco – City of Manila
Klaidel Hope Concepcion – Marikina City
Sofia Jane Panapanaan – Parañaque City
Tammy de Roca – Pasay City
Danielle Anthea Mayo – Quezon CIty
Adalynn Dumlao – Taguig City
North Luzon
Korin Frances Dizon – Angeles City
Princess Nicolas – Camiling, Tarlac
Agnes Mygelle Tolentino – Marilao, Bulacan
Kim de Guzman – Olongapo City
Anne Krishia Antonio – Porac, Pampanga
Samantha Viktoria Acosta – Pulilan, Bulacan
Allana Coronel – City of San Fernando
Abigail Libre – San Miguel, Bulacan
Jessica Rose McEwen – New Zealand (traces her roots to Floridablanca, Pampanga)
South Luzon
Nikkie Marie Elizarde – Biñan City
Mary Cheene Pastoral – Dasmariñas City
Alexis Amor Nevalga – Florida, USA (traces her roots to Cabuyao, Laguna)
Rianne Charlotte Kalaw – City of Lipa
Vanessa Mae Castillo – Lobo, Batangas
Shaina Louise Kim – Lucena City
Princess Pusing – Masbate City
Sandrine Stoelzaed – Puerto Princesa City
Lea Audrey Laano – Tayabas City
Visayas
Cheysen Capuno – Dauin, Negros Oriental
May Salman – Kalibo, Aklan
Madelle Estaya – Nueva Valencia, Guimaras
Catherine Tabaniag – Panglao, Bohol
Bonnie Vivian Wladkowski – Patnongon, Antique
Mindanao
Sherlyn Doloriel – Cagayan de Oro City
Elizabeth Amahan – El Salvador City
Danna Rose Socaoco – Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental
Carmella Nina Quirog – Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon
Pamela Grace Janson – Mati City
Celine Mae Pangan – Ozamiz City
Nellza Bautista – Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
Check out more photos of the aspiring beauty queens below.
