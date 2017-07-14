Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Loren Artajos is set to crown her successor. Who will win the title?

Published 12:30 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Philippines Earth pageant will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Loren Artajos is set to crown her successor, who will become the country's earth ambassador and compete in the Miss Earth pageant in November.

