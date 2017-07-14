LIVE STREAM: Miss Philippines Earth 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Philippines Earth pageant will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Loren Artajos is set to crown her successor, who will become the country's earth ambassador and compete in the Miss Earth pageant in November.
Rappler live streams the entire show. Bookmark this page to see results real-time and for updates on coronation night.
For more stories, check out:
- Predictions: Miss Philippines Earth 2017 final picks
- IN PHOTOS: Miss PH Earth 2017 candidates at Rappler social media workshop
- IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 candidates of Miss PH Earth 2017
- Miss PH Earth organizers on veil issue: Women not objectified
- Miss Philippines Earth: Veiled in controversy
– Rappler.com