Published 11:13 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Karen Ibasco was crowned as the new Miss Philippines Earth on Saturday, July 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Ibasco succeeds Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Loren Artajos, who took on the crown after Imelda Schweighart resigned from her duties in November 2016 due to the issues against her. (READ: Imelda Schweighart resigns as Miss Philippines Earth)

She will vie for the Miss Earth pageant in November.

The other winners of the pageant are:

Miss Eco-tourism: Vanessa Mae Castillo, Lobo, Batangas

Miss Philippines Fire: Nellza Bautista, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Bautista, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental Miss Philippines Water: Jessica Marasigan, Caloocan City

Miss Philippines Earth: Karen Ibasco, Manila City

Miss Philippines Air : Kim de Guzman, Olongapo City

– Rappler.com