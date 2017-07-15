See photos of the Miss Earth 2017 winners and more!

Published 12:07 AM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Earth Philippines 2017 was held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, July 15.

Karen Ibasco of Manila emerged as the winner of the annual pageant which looks for the most beautiful and environment-friendly Filipina.

Robi Domingo, humorous and dapper all throughout the night, hosted the pageant.

The night started off with a video montage of the candidates face to face with the camera, with greenery as their backdrop. The girls then walked in, geared as eco-warriors performing a dance number, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

After the roll call of special awards, the ladies sashayed in their cocktail gowns, then the top 15 in form, poise, and face categories were announced.

The ladies then showed their hometown pride in the cultural costumes portion.

Departing from the top 15 lists, the top 10 was then announced who then showed their taut bodies through swimsuits made by Ricky Abad.

Of course, the women also had to show their advocacy. They did this through the speaking portion. Drawing from a fishbowl of topics ranging from mining to martial law, they exhibited their environmental knowledge.

The ladies showed poise and elegance during the evening gown segment.

The ladies were then quizzed in the much-awaited question-and-answer portion. They were asked one question: The government slogan is change is coming. What change do you want see in terms of environmental policies in the country?

Then finally, the top 5 were announced ,with Karen Ibasco emerging as Miss Philippines Earth 2017. She will compete in the Miss Earth 2017 pageant to be held in Manila in November.

– Rappler.com