See the ladies in costumes that represent their hometowns

Published 10:05 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2017 proudly wore costumes that represented their hometowns on Saturday, July 15.



The segment hit a snag when a candidate tripped over her costume, prompting a re-run of the segment, but this had no effect on the ladies.



Elizabeth Amahan from El Salvador City in Misamis Oriental emerged as the winner of the category.

Check out the ladies in their costumes:

– Rappler.com