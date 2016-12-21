Pia Wurtzbach looks back on a year as Miss Universe

'I realized that there was something more to attain here than personal achievement. I wanted to proudly represent the Philippines and bring back home the crown,' says Pia

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach celebrated a key milestone in her career – the anniversary of her Miss Universe 2015 win – by posting a photo from the competition on Wednesday, December 21. (Rappler Talk: Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach looks back on an amazing year)

On Instagram, the Filipino-German beauty queen wrote: "Throwback to the night that was about to change my life forever. Coming into the competition, I was ready to do my best to make my childhood dream come true. I really wanted to be Miss Universe. But as I was doing the years of training prior that night, I realized that there was something more to attain here than personal achievement. I wanted to proudly represent the Philippines and bring back home the crown.

"This was when I was called for top 15 at the start of the competition. And behind me is yes, a baby photo of me. Shown during our short video intros."

On December 21, 2015 (Manila time, December 20 in the US), Pia became the third Filipina to win the crown. Host Steve Harvey made a mistake when he initally announced Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. (READ: Steve Harvey on hosting Miss Universe again after 2015 gaffe)

Since becoming Miss Universe, Pia has traveled to many countries, participated in New York Fashion Week, had various endorsements, and has been a spokesperson for HIV/AIDs causes. (READ: Why it's hard to top standout queen Pia Wurtzbach)

Before winning Miss Universe, Pia joined Binibining Pilipinas 3 times and won the title of Miss Universe Philippines 2015, which allowed her to represent the country in Las Vegas, USA.

She is set to crown her successor in the Phillippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 30, 2017. – Rappler.com