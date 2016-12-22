The story behind Pia Wurtzbach's famous blue gown
MANILA, Philippines – On the first anniversary of her reign as Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach recounted that she had to convince Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc's Stella Marquez-Araneta to let her wear the blue Albert Andrada gown she wore to coronation night. (IN PHOTOS: Miss PH Pia Wurtzbach at Miss Universe preliminaries)
Pia posted a series of photos on December 21 to commemorate the anniversary, each with a short anecdote about the night.
"It's about time for Filipino designers!" wrote Pia on the post about her blue gown. "Months before competing I thought about what change I can do to the Bb Pilipinas organization to improve and help future Miss Philippines. It didn't take long before I made a promise to myself that after years of not really having a choice on our final look, it's about time we show a Filipino made gown. Especially at Miss Universe. Tangkilikin ang sariling atin, diba po? (We should support our own right?)"
Pia said that she almost didn't wear her Albert Andrada gown on coronation night because of flight cancelations. LA-based Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino had to lend her a red gown to wear to the preliminary competition, wherein judges select the Top 15 who will make it to the finals.
"I wouldn't have made it this far onto the competition if I didn't pass that round," said Pia. "But then this blue gown finally makes it two days before the final night. And with a little lambing (push) I'm finally getting Madam Stella's permission to wear Filipino designers. Years of saving my brownie points from Madam Stella and she finally agreed. But on one condition, 'Just make sure you win.' After all the drama and getting doubted for my color of choice, I stood by my gut feel and advanced to the next round. Wahey!"
In her other posts, Pia shared about how she was feeling during the Top 10 and the Question and Answer portions of the night.
Let me tell you, it wasn't cool to be the 9th country called during top 10! I was dying in anticipation. My heart was pounding and I remember thinking "How am I ever gonna get the chance to do final question if I don't pass the swimsuit competition first!" BUT all the hardwork paid off as I get into top 10 and eventually finding out that I actually ranked pretty well for this round. Thank God for my trainers. @gymbassy and of course, the ever so strict, @johncuay So, as a reward, I ordered a whole pizza for myself. As my celebratory meal. No regrets! Sorry, Papa J. #dikonamaninubos #grabekayo #notobodyshaming
Are you guys enjoying my play by play? Haha After the top 5 Q&A where I was asked about my personal stand on US military presence in the Philippines, (Imagine if that was asked now. Whew. But thank God for all the intense Q&A training with Tito Nad @sigulanon) it was then time to call in the top 3. I just wanted to hear Steve Harvey say "Philippines!" so badly. And I remember singing this song in my head to help me calm down, "Hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Are you gonna drop the bomb or not?" And so Steve did as I advance to top 3! Who else was nervous when I was last to be called for the final round? #me #mymom #mysister #myfriends #theFilipinosintheaudience /a>
In her last post, Pia thanked everyone for the support she received throughout her journey in the pageant.
"Forty-two years of drought and now it finally reigns. A year ago, I was blessed with this title. I know that most of you feel like the year has gone by so quickly but it's actually the opposite for me. My year as Miss Universe felt longer than that. Without sounding too corny but I think it's because so much happened. It's filled with memories for a lifetime. The best ones are the life lessons I learned the hard way. But even when things gets tough it's really your love that keeps me pushing forward. Maganda nakikita niyo pero kung alam niyo lang, mas maganda po ang nakikita ko. Maraming salamat po! (You all see something beautiful, but if only you knew I see something much more beautiful. Thank you very much!)"
Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com