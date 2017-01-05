PAL is Miss Universe 2016 official carrier

PAL was also the official carrier of the 1994 Miss Universe and a sponsor of the 1974 edition, both held in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Organization has designated Philippine Airlines Incorporated (PAL) as its official airline partner for the 65th edition of the annual beauty pageant to be held in the country this January.

This is the 3rd time the Philippines is hosting Miss Universe.

The pageant was held in Manila for the first time in 1974, when Miss Universe 1973 Margarita Moran crowned Amparo Muñoz of Spain.

In 1994, the pageant was again hosted in the country where India's Sushmita Sen was crowned by Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres.

This year, the reigning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach (of the Philippines), will crown her successor.

As official carrier and global sponsor, PAL said in a statement that the carrier will fly the 85 candidates to local destinations, including Cebu, Davao, Boracay, Vigan, Baguio, and Batanes.

"A number of activities have been lined up by the organizing committee, culminating in the coronation on January 30, 2017, 8 am at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, where 2016 Miss Universe Pia Alonso Wurtzbach will transfer her crown to her successor," PAL said.

Wurtzbach is concurrently a PAL brand ambassador.

Aside from some candidates, all members of the organizing committee and working staff will be flown by PAL to Manila, the flag carrier said. (READ: Palace to gov't agencies: Don't spend for Miss Universe pageant)

Maxine Medina, 2016 Bb Pilipinas-Universe and daughter of PAL flight purser Maximo Guillermo Medina, will represent the country in the pageant.

Medina was also picked by airline executives as Miss Philippine Airlines.

Last December 7, 9 of 12 contestants (representing Japan, Australia, China, Korea, Thailand, USA, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Vietnam) as well as Miss Universe Organization president Paula Mary Shugart arrived in Manila via PAL for the pageant's kick-off event that included a photo shoot in Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

In 1969, PAL flew Gloria Diaz back to Manila after she took home the country's first Miss Universe crown; in 1973, it flew home Margie Moran, the country's second Miss Universe title-holder.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the event also secured commitment from SM, Japanese casino mogul Kazuo Okada, and Solar Entertainment, among others. (READ: Chavit Singson secures major sponsors for Miss Universe 2016)

Teo has assured President Rodrigo Duterte that the government will not shoulder any of the expenses, which will amount to $11 million. – Chrisee dela Paz/Rappler.com