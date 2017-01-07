LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach's last photoshoot as Miss Universe

Pia posts a photo of herself in a silver swimsuit weeks before the Miss Universe coronation night is held in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – After the 2016 pageant kickoff and Pia Wurtzbach already set to crown her successor on January 30, she's down to her last few weeks as Miss Universe. (WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach welcomes Miss Universe candidates to PH)

As her reign comes to a close, Pia had her last photoshoot as Miss Universe. She posted one of her pictures from the shoot on Saturday, January 7.

In the photo, Pia poses in a silver and pink swimsuit by Yamamay, pulling the bottom up and seductively showing off more skin.

It was shot by Filbert Kung and styled by Marquis Bias. Pia's hair was done by Elin Nyberg and her makeup by Wendi Miyake.

Pia didn't say much in her post, simply captioning it, "Final photoshoot as Miss Universe", along with a crown emoji.

Final photoshoot as Miss Universe with @filbertdkung @marquis.bias @miyakemakeup @elinhair @yamamayofficial A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:13am PST



The official Miss Universe Instagram account also shared Pia's photo, describing it with 4 fire emojis.

Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. The pageant kicked off in December, with 11 of the candidates, including the Philippines' Maxine Medina, touring the country.

The pageant's preliminary events will take place throughout January leading up to the coronation night. – Rappler.com