What Pia Wurtzbach will miss most being Miss Universe

Here's what Pia will miss the most about her job, and her advice for the candidates as coronation night approaches

MANILA, Philippines – A few weeks before she's set to crown her successor, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took some time to talk to her fans about what she'll miss about the job, even becoming a bit emotional about it. (LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach's last photoshoot as Miss Universe)

In a Facebook live stream on Saturday, January 7, Pia said she will definitely miss the people she worked with, including her manager Esther Swan, Miss Universe President Paula Shugart, and Shawn McClain, Miss Universe Vice President for Business Development and Marketing.

"I’m going to miss Esther emailing me my itinerary everyday," Pia said. "And our travels, our long talks in the airplane, our food trips."

"I’m going to miss going to the office and reporting to you when you’re getting mad at me for not doing my expense report, when I forget to put my phone on loud and or charge it and you need to contact me. One time Esther was like, 'We can’t keep having this problem. This is why you have a work phone,'" she said.

When you and your momager think alike @swanbirdnyc #MyBoss #TravelBuddies #MissUniverseDuties A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Nov 20, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

Pia shared it's still instinct for her to act proper and professional around Paula, even though they've worked together for a year already. "But she knows me, she knows that I’m really goofy, and that I’m not really like that," added Pia. "And I’m going to miss her advice when she sits down, talks to me and she gives me life lessons."

On Shawn, she said: "I really appreciate all Shawn’s hard work, like in making sure that I get the right endorsements, that I’m with the right people, that I’m connected with the right people.

"Everybody in the Miss Universe Organization, I think, played a big role in making my reign memorable and I’m really glad that I got to work with everybody. I’m really grateful and I hope I didn't give you guys too much of a headache."

The next Miss Universe



When asked what she's looking for in her successor, Pia said that she wants someone who is well-rounded and will buckle down to work.

"Being Miss Universe, I look for somebody who can take the job. That’s how I see it. I understand that when you watch the show, you usually go for the prettiest girl or the girl with the best body or with the best answer. But what I look for is the overall personality and attitude, because you’re going to be applying for a job. And it’s not going to end on the pageant night or when you get the crown... it actually starts there. That’s day one of your job. And because I know the job, what I look for in a candidate is somebody who is ready to take on the job for a year."

She also shared some advice for the candidates as they prepare to arrive in the Philippines this month.

"My personal message to the candidates – take a lot of photos, enjoy, have fun with it... this is something that you can’t do again."

Pia also shared that during the time she was a candidate, Paula talked to them and gave them some insights.

"She gave us a good talk at the very start. Before everything even started, we all gathered and she [Paula] gave us some tips on how to enjoy the whole 3 weeks we were in Las Vegas and she’ll do the same… she’ll be there to guide you. I’ll be there to guide you too," Pia said.

The Miss Universe coronation night will be held on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com