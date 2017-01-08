IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila

(UPDATED) Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter is the first candidate to arrive in the Philippines for the Miss Universe pageant scheduled on January 30

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Candidates for the 65th Miss Universe pageant are starting to arrive in the country.

On Saturday, January 7, Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter was the first to land in Manila. She was met by a lot of passengers at the airport.

"Mabuhay Pilipinas! I'm so happy to be reunited with the Philippines for the third time, it feels like I'm coming home, and may I say, I am quite thankful all of my luggage has arrived!" she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Carolyn said: "Just stepped off the plane, but first, let me take a selfie. Philippines, you sure know how to make a girl feel loved and welcomed!! Mahal ko kayo (I love you all)!"

According to her Miss Universe biography, Carolyn is a 26-year-old blogger and painter. She's also an active spokesperson for HIV/AIDS in the Caribbean.

Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser

Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser was the second candidate to arrive in the country on Monday, January 9. On Instagram, she shared that she was at a food tasting with Carolyn.

“At the Mall of Asia right now attending the Governor's Ball Food Tasting event. Filipino food is so delicious!” she wrote.

At the Mall of Asia right now attending the Governor's Ball Food Tasting event. Filipino food is so delicious!!! A video posted by Miss Universe Guyana (@missuniverseguyana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

Say hello to Miss US Virgin Islands @carolyncarter and @missuniverseguyana Soyini Fraser! They're the first ones to arrive in the Philippines for the #65thMissUniverse! A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

Miss Brazil Raissa Santana and Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara

Miss Brazil Raissa Santana is the first from Latin America to arrive in the Philippines.

“Hello Manila! Such a warm welcome from this nice and sweet people!" she said on Instagram.

Cheguei Manila! Que povo caloroso e carinhoso! Muito obrigada pela linda recepção! Hello Manila! Such a warm welcome from this nice and sweet people! A photo posted by Raissa Santana (@santana_raissa) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:40am PST

She also posted a photo of herself with Miss Sierra Leone’s Hawa Kamara, who is also in the Philippines.

A caminho de Manila encontro a linda @miss_universe_sierra_leone2016 On the way to Manila I met the beautiful @miss_universe_sierra_leone2016 A photo posted by Raissa Santana (@santana_raissa) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:46am PST

We are happy to welcome Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara! #MissUInsider pic.twitter.com/cyvSw0qTA6 — Okada Manila (@okadamanila) January 9, 2017

More than 80 candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown currently held by the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach. The other candidates are expected to arrive within the week, with many scheduled on January 12 and 13.

This page will be updated as more candidates arrive in the country.

The ladies will be touring the Philippines in the next 3 weeks, with visits to Baguio, Vigan, Cebu, Davao, Boracay, and Batangas lined up. (READ: Gov't: Security, traffic measures being set for Miss Universe pageant)

The pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Steve Harvey as host and Ashley Graham as backstage host. – Rappler.com