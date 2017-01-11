The city will also prohibit selfies with the candidates as part of crowd control measures

MANILA, Philippines – Vigan announced that there will be a liquor ban during the visit of the Miss Universe candidates to the city on Sunday, January 15.

The Vigan city goverment said the liquor ban will take take effect at 12:01 am of Saturday, January 14, until 12:01 am of Monday, January 16.

Vigan is the hometown of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson, who helped bring the pageant back to the country after more than 20 years.

A traffic management scheme has also been set in preparation for the visit.

Vigan will host the Cultural Terno show happening at Plaza Burgos on Sunday. The Miss Universe candidates will be wearing ternos by noted Filipino fashion designers.

Inquirer reported that visits to the Baluarte Zoo and Hidden Garden are also part of the activities.

While the activities will be open to the public, a "no-selfie" policy will be enforced as requested by the Miss Universe organization for crowd control. – Rappler.com