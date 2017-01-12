(5TH UPDATE) The 65th Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila ahead of the January 30 pageant

MANILA, Philippines (5TH UPDATE) – The candidates for the 65th Miss Universe pageant are here!

Many of the Miss Universe candidates are landing in Manila on January 12 and 13, with Miss Costa Rica Carolina Duran and Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby arriving first. ([READ] Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)

Here's a look at all the 65th Miss Universe ladies at the airport. This page will be updated as more of the ladies arrive.

Miss USA Deshauna Barber

Mabuhay Philippines!! Jumpsuit by @fernandowong_ and styled by @marquis.bias A photo posted by Deshauna Barber (@missusa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Miss Canada Siera Bearchell and Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque

In the photo below, Deshauna, Siera, and Erika pose with Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Kat de Castro.

Miss Mexico Kristal Silva

Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang

Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova

Miss Russia @yulianakorolkova sends her love for all her fans! #65thMissUniverse A video posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy, Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldhof, Miss Chile Catalina Paz Caceres, Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal, and Miss Uruguay Magdalena Cohendent.

Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen

Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal

Landed safe and sound! Warmly welcomed by the Malaysian Embassy & Tourism Department of PH. | Mabuhay PHILIPPINES I'm thrilled to be back! #missuniverse #missuniversemalaysia2016 #kiranjassal #missuniversemalaysia #65thmissuniverse #manila A photo posted by Miss Universe Malaysia 2016 (@kiran_jassal) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Miss Australia Caris Tiivel

Miss Czech Republic Andrea Bezdekova

Miss Poland Izabella Krzan

A few days before January 12, 6 candidates arrived ahead of the rest: Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter, Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser, Miss Brazil Raissa Santana, Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara, Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane, and Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi. (IN PHOTOS: First Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila)

Say hello to Miss US Virgin Islands @carolyncarter and @missuniverseguyana Soyini Fraser! They're the first ones to arrive in the Philippines for the #65thMissUniverse! A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

A caminho de Manila encontro a linda @miss_universe_sierra_leone2016 On the way to Manila I met the beautiful @miss_universe_sierra_leone2016 A photo posted by Raissa Santana (@santana_raissa) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:46am PST

Safe and Sound Sawasdee ka & Mabuhay #iflyThai A photo posted by Chalita Suansane (@namtanlitaa) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Dita e pare e Miss Universe Albania ne Filipine. Lindita Idrizi pritet nga nga nje suprize nga stafi i @missuniverse. I urojme shume suksese Lindites ☺ #missuniverse #missuniversealbania #missuniverse2016#missuniversealbania2016 A photo posted by Miss Universe Albania (@missuniversealbania) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Aside from the Miss Universe candidates, representatives from the organization are set to visit Manila for the pageant too. Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart arrived on January 12.

Of course, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will be in the country as well, to crown her successor on coronation night, January 30.

Before the big night and the preliminary competition, the ladies will tour the country, attend events like fashion shows and charities, and even meet President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com