IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila
MANILA, Philippines (5TH UPDATE) – The candidates for the 65th Miss Universe pageant are here!
Many of the Miss Universe candidates are landing in Manila on January 12 and 13, with Miss Costa Rica Carolina Duran and Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby arriving first. ([READ] Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)
Here's a look at all the 65th Miss Universe ladies at the airport. This page will be updated as more of the ladies arrive.
Miss USA Deshauna Barber
Miss Canada Siera Bearchell and Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque
In the photo below, Deshauna, Siera, and Erika pose with Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Kat de Castro.
Miss Mexico Kristal Silva
Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang
Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova
Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy, Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldhof, Miss Chile Catalina Paz Caceres, Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal, and Miss Uruguay Magdalena Cohendent.
Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen
Hallo Philippines, I'm already in love with your beautiful country! Extremely excited for the journey ahead! Thank you for the warm welcome. Lets make this one for the books! #Namibia #missuniverse #missuniverso #missuniversefanpage #missuniversenamibia #missuniverse2016 #65thmissuniverse #manila #philippines #conradhotel #proud #itstimeforafrica #missnambia #missnamibiafornamibians #lizelletravel #lizellenam #happy
Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal
Miss Australia Caris Tiivel
Miss Czech Republic Andrea Bezdekova
Miss Poland Izabella Krzan
A few days before January 12, 6 candidates arrived ahead of the rest: Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter, Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser, Miss Brazil Raissa Santana, Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara, Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane, and Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi. (IN PHOTOS: First Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila)
Aside from the Miss Universe candidates, representatives from the organization are set to visit Manila for the pageant too. Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart arrived on January 12.
Of course, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will be in the country as well, to crown her successor on coronation night, January 30.
Before the big night and the preliminary competition, the ladies will tour the country, attend events like fashion shows and charities, and even meet President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com