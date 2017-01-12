TV 5 is scheduled to air the swimsuit and long gown competitions on January 28 and 29, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – TV 5 will be airing the preliminaries of the Miss Universe 2016 in Manila.

In an interview with reporters during the formal contract signing in Makati on Thursday, January 12, TV 5 president Chot Reyes said they will be airing the swimsuit and long gown competitions on two dates, January 28 and January 29, respectively. (READ: Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)

"It's going to be a complete different event, separate event, the swimsuit and long gown. It's really a pre-pageant," Reyes said. "So we have the exclusive rights for that....and the digital rights."

During the press conference, Reyes said that, together with Smart, PLDT, and Solar Entertainment, they hope to bring viewers access to the events on television.

“Filipinos can look forward to watching their favorite contestants compete even before the grand finale, which is something only TV5 can offer," he said. "We aim to bring the pageant to life by bringing it closer to the hearts and enthusiasm of every Filipino."

Reyes, who is also a basketball coach, was asked about his views on the Philippines getting a back-to-back title in the competition.

"That's very close to my night job, which is basketball," Reyes said. "I always say, we never look back at what happened last year. So we're graded, we're evaluated by what we do this year. So that's going to be the same for Miss Philippines this year. It's not going to matter what Pia did last year. She (Miss Philippines) is going to be evaluated by her ow merits this year, regardless of what transpired last year."

Reyes said that he has yet to meet the country's bet Maxine Medina, but he's confident that she has a big chance to win the title. (READ: Maxine Medina confident of back-to-back PH win for Miss Universe)

Shawn McClain, vice president for marketing and business evelopment of the Miss Universe Organization, said that they are very excited to bring the pageant experience to the country.

"We were actually talking earlier how important this time is for the Philippines and for Miss Universe. We have most of the contestants here today. We have our staff and crew, the ones flying in. It’s an exciting, exciting time. We will be going around the Philippines and going to the wonderful beaches, [experience the] hospitality and food they have here," he said.

Solar Entertainment, the official media partner of the Miss Universe pageant, said that through its partnership with TV 5, PLDT, and Smart, they hope not only to show the Philippines to the world, but also provide the Miss Universe experience to all viewers.

"Bringing Miss Universe to the Philippines is one of the top events that we have ever invested in. It is an opportunity that we did not want to miss,” Wilson Tieng, president and CEO of Solar Entertainment Corporation, said.

PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan said that PLDT and Smart are pleased to be part of the coverage.

"We are pleased to be part of this international event for the country," Pangilinan said. "It's been more than 20 years that we held the last Miss Universe. In fact, even early 2016 we're thinking about it – I think after Pia [Wurtzbach] won – whether the Philippines would host the next Miss Universe.

"Then, of course, when President [Rodrigo] Duterte won the election, I think this government supported [to have] this event , so we're pleased to be part of it."

As part of the partnership, PLDT will provide internet connection for the Miss Universe candidates, while Smart Communications will be providing mobile phones and Smart Bro Pocket WiFis.

PLDT and Smart chief revenue officer Eric Alberto said the two companies are ready to lend their services as social media will play an important component in the competition.

"The internet and social media will undoubtedly play a substantial role in Miss Universe in the Philippines,” Alberto said in a press release. "We are ready to contribute our products and services to make it a more engaging experience for everyone."

Around 86 candidates will vie for the title currently held by Pia Wurtzbach. Coronation night will happen on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com