IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in Boracay
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Most of the candidates participating in Miss Universe 2016 are already in Manila and their out-of-town activities for the pageant kicked off with a trip to Boracay on Saturday, January 14.
The ladies headed to Boracay for a photo shoot, and they posted pictures of their trip on social media, many of them taking selfies as they set off to the location early in the morning. ([READ] Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)
Aside from the photo shoot, the event will have the ladies weaving nets, making fish houses, and participating in a dragon boat activity, according to the Department of Tourism.
The 16 delegates at Boracay were:
- Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal
- Miss Australia Caris Tiivel
- Miss Belize Rebecca Rath
- Miss Chile Catalina Paz Caceres
- Miss Costa Rica Carolina Duran
- Miss Ecuador Connie Jimenez
- Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser
- Miss Malta Martha Fenech
- Miss Mexico Kristal Silva
- Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun
- Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen
- Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby
- Miss Poland Izabella Krzan
- Miss Turkey Tansu Cakir
- Miss US Virgin Island Carolyn Carter
- Miss Honduras Sirey Moran
Aside from the 16 Miss Universe delegates, Malay town mayor Ciceron Cawaling, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre, Chavit Singson and Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup were there as well. Chavit's LCS group is one of the pageant's major sponsors.
Here's a look at what the ladies were up to on January 14!
Miss Ecuador, Miss Honduras, Miss Guayana, Miss Namibia, Miss Malta, Miss Us Virgin Islands, Miss Turkey, Miss Poland and Miss Nicaragua are the 1st group to visit the beautiful Boracay where they will have a swimsuit photoshoot today #missuniverse #missuniverso #65thmissuniverse #philippines #bocaray
The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night is set on Monday, January 30, in Manila. – Rappler.com