(UPDATED) The ladies of Miss Universe 2016 head to Boracay for a photoshoot – see photos of their trip to the beach!

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Most of the candidates participating in Miss Universe 2016 are already in Manila and their out-of-town activities for the pageant kicked off with a trip to Boracay on Saturday, January 14.

The ladies headed to Boracay for a photo shoot, and they posted pictures of their trip on social media, many of them taking selfies as they set off to the location early in the morning. ([READ] Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)

Aside from the photo shoot, the event will have the ladies weaving nets, making fish houses, and participating in a dragon boat activity, according to the Department of Tourism.

The 16 delegates at Boracay were:

Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal

Miss Australia Caris Tiivel

Miss Belize Rebecca Rath

Miss Chile Catalina Paz Caceres

Miss Costa Rica Carolina Duran

Miss Ecuador Connie Jimenez

Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser

Miss Malta Martha Fenech

Miss Mexico Kristal Silva

Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun

Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen

Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby

Miss Poland Izabella Krzan

Miss Turkey Tansu Cakir

Miss US Virgin Island Carolyn Carter

Miss Honduras Sirey Moran

Aside from the 16 Miss Universe delegates, Malay town mayor Ciceron Cawaling, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre, Chavit Singson and Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup were there as well. Chavit's LCS group is one of the pageant's major sponsors.

Here's a look at what the ladies were up to on January 14!

Beauties in #Boracay#missuniverse #roadtomissuniverse #65thmissuniverse #missuniverso #2016 A photo posted by Road to Miss Universe (@roadtomissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

The girls learn to weave with the locals. #65thMissUniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Hosting the first ancillary event for the #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by Shamcey S. Lee (@supsupshamcey) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

Dragon boat in the sand? Why not! These ladies are working it! #65thMissUniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

When in Boracay..... A video posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

A photo posted by Tansu Sıla Çakır (@silacakirr) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Miss Universe 2017 #missuniverse #missuniverso #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by Road to Miss Universe (@roadtomissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:18pm PST





Everybody say "Hola!" to Miss Honduras, Sirey Moran! #MsUonETC #missuniverse #65thmissuniverse #MissHonduras A photo posted by etc (@etc_channel) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PST





A warm welcome from the Mayor of Caticlan! #MsUonETC #65thmissuniverse #missuniverse A photo posted by etc (@etc_channel) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:20pm PST





Hello Boraca #missuniverse #missuniverso #philippines #boracay #shangrila #hotels #missuniversemalta #marthafenech #malta #specialmoments #momentslikethese A photo posted by Miss Universe Malta 2016 (@marthafenech) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

And we have landed!! Mabuhay Boracay @skyjetairlines #missuniverse #boracay #philippines #missuniversemalta #malta #marthafenech #mabuhay A photo posted by Miss Universe Malta 2016 (@marthafenech) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PST





Let's hope the weather changes, the girls have arrived in Boracay for their photo shoot in swimwear. #missuniverse #missuniverso #65thmissuniverse #roadtomissuniverse A video posted by Road to Miss Universe (@roadtomissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PST





1st group ready for their swimsuit photoshoot! #missuniverse #missuniverso #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by Road to Miss Universe (@roadtomissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:58pm PST





Miss Australia and I are so happy to be in Boracay!! #itsmorefuninthephilippines #MissUniverseUSVI #RoadToMissUniverse2016 #CarolynCarter #ConfidentlyBeautiful #MissUniverse2016 A photo posted by CAROLYN CARTER (@carolyncarter) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:07pm PST





Going to BURACAY ISLAND #missuniverse2016 #missuniverse #65thmissuniverse #RoadToMissUniverse #missuniverso #missosology #missuniversemyanmar2016 #MissUniverseMyanmar #MissMyanmar #HtetHtetHtun A video posted by Miss.U.M.2016 Htet Htet Htun (@miss.u.m.2016.htethtethtun) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:02pm PST





Island hopping!On our way to B O R A C A Y for the day, YAY!!! #MissUniverseUSVI #RoadToMissUniverse2016 #MissUniverse2016 #CarolynCarter #ConfidentlyBeautiful A photo posted by CAROLYN CARTER (@carolyncarter) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:03pm PST





Had a great flight to with the SkyJet Airlines team. Dress by @sidney.francois#MissUniverse #SoyiniFraser #Happy #Philipines #Travels A photo posted by Miss Universe Guyana 2016 (@soyinitheking) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:00pm PST





Boracay bound!!! #MissUniverse #Guyana #Chile #Ecuador A photo posted by Miss Universe Guyana 2016 (@soyinitheking) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

We're on a B O A T! #Boracay #MissUniverseUSVI #RoadToMissUniverse2016 #CarolynCarter #ConfidentlyBeautiful #MissUniverse2016 A photo posted by CAROLYN CARTER (@carolyncarter) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

Miss Ecuador, Miss Honduras, Miss Guayana, Miss Namibia, Miss Malta, Miss Us Virgin Islands, Miss Turkey, Miss Poland and Miss Nicaragua are the 1st group to visit the beautiful Boracay where they will have a swimsuit photoshoot today #missuniverse #missuniverso #65thmissuniverse #philippines #bocaray A video posted by Road to Miss Universe (@roadtomissuniverse) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night is set on Monday, January 30, in Manila. – Rappler.com