Pia Wurtzbach joins the Miss Universe 2016 candidates in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is in Manila for the pageant! (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe candidates arrive in Manila)

Pia arrived on Saturday, January 14, and posted a video of herself on Instagram playing with the stuffed carabao that the candidates received upon arrival at their hotel.

She tagged her location as Conrad Manila, a hotel in Pasay, Metro Manila, and said in the caption, "Guess who's back to join the fun?"

Guess who's back to join the fun? #MissUniverse #Philippines #Manila A video posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Here's Pia when she arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 earlier that night.

Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

So far, more than 80 candidates have arrived in Manila, with 16 taking their first out of town trip to Boracay on Saturday. – Rappler.com