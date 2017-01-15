See photos of the candidates, including Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, exploring Vigan

MANILA, Philippines – While some of the Miss Universe 2016 candidates enjoyed the Philippines' beaches in Boracay, others immersed themselves in Filipino culture by exploring the history-rich streets of Vigan. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates in Boracay)

Twenty candidates from all over the world also visited the Baluarte Zoo, tried their hand at loom weaving and jar making, and took part in a press conference on Sunday, January 15.

During the press conference, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina was relaxed, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino when she answered a question about what she wanted to teach the other candidates about Filipino culture.

“I think it is being polite to everyone especially the elderly,” Medina said. “The use of po, ate, and kuya; they’ve been learning that from me,” she said.

The delegates will also join a terno fashion show on Sunday evening.

Below are the candidates in Vigan, including Maxine. The list originally included Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, but as she couldn't make it, Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks went instead.

Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldof

Miss Brazil Raissa Santana

Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque

Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva

Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks

Miss Czech Republic Andrea Beldekova

Miss Great Britain Jaime-Lee Faulkner

Miss Guatemala Virginia Alejandro Argueta

Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal

Miss Netherlands Zoey Ivory

Miss Nicaragua Marina Jacoby Santos

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina

Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara

Miss Singapore Cheryl Chou Zhi Hiu

Miss Slovak Republic Zuzana Kollarova

Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane

Miss USA Deshauna Barber

Miss Uruguay Magdalena Cohendet

Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach

Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang

Here are photos from the ladies' trip to Vigan. Watch the video above for an up-close look at them at the Baluarte Zoo, too!

– Rappler.com