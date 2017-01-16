See the candidates' gowns on the big gala night!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 candidates walked down the red carpet on one of the most glamorous nights of the pageant.

The Miss Universe Governor's Ball was held at the SMX Convention Center on Monday, January 16.

The Governor's Ball, a Miss Universe tradition, is a fundraiser in which pageant winners, host countries, sponsors, and many more attend support the Miss Universe charities.

At the event were pageant sponsor and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson. Also attending were representatives from pageant partners Okada Manila, Solar Entertainment Inc., and SM Lifestyle Entertainment Corp, as well as regional pageant sponsors.

Of course, aside from the candidates and sponsors, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was there too!

Here's a look at some of the glittering, colorful gowns on the Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball red carpet!

– Rappler.com