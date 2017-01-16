Gloria Diaz, Gretchen Barretto, Pia Wurtzbach, and more at the Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball!

MANILA, Philippines – The Governor's Ball is one of the most glamorous nights of the Miss Universe pageant and in attendance at the big event on Monday, January 16 were many stars and personalities. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball red carpet)

Aside from pageant sponsor and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson, Miss Universe President Paula Shugart, representatives from Chavit's partners, and the regional pageant sponsors were there too. Members of the Department of Tourism (DOT) were also there, including DOT Secretary Wanda Teo.

Also in attendance were 86 of the Miss Universe candidates and Miss Universe 2015 herself, Pia Wurtzbach.

Former Miss Universe queens from the Philippines, Gloria Diaz and Margarita "Margie" Moran, were a part of the ball.

Senator Manny Pacquiao and former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada were also in attendance, as were Dawn Zulueta and Gretchen Barretto.

Joey Mead-King hosted the night, where there were performances by Frenchie Dy, Radha, Reynan dal Anay, Jed Madela and Jonalyn Viray.

The Governor's Ball, a Miss Universe tradition, is a fundraiser, in which pageant winners, countries, sponsors, and many more attend and support the Miss Universe charities.

It's one of the pageant events leading up to coronation night on January 30, where Pia Wurtzbach will crown her successor. – Rappler.com