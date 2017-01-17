WATCH: All Miss Universe 2016 candidates at the swimsuit presentation
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 86 candidates of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant traveled to Cebu on Tuesday, January 17, and walked the runway in their swimsuits!
The Miss Universe swimsuit presentation took place at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark.
Also at the presentation were Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe Organization Vice President Shawn McClain.
On January 26, the ladies will be scored by the pageant judges for the swimsuit competition, which is one of the preliminary rounds.
But for now, here's a look at some of them in swimsuits by Yamamay, and all of them working the runway in the video above!
Aside from the presentation, the ladies also got to meet young girls who acted as their little sisters, wearing replicas of the Miss Universe crown.
Aside from Cebu, the candidates have so far visited Boracay and Vigan. They are set to visit Baguio and Davao on January 18 and 19. – Rappler.com