See all the ladies ahead of the swimsuit competition!

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 86 candidates of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant traveled to Cebu on Tuesday, January 17, and walked the runway in their swimsuits!

The Miss Universe swimsuit presentation took place at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark.

Also at the presentation were Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe Organization Vice President Shawn McClain.

On January 26, the ladies will be scored by the pageant judges for the swimsuit competition, which is one of the preliminary rounds.

But for now, here's a look at some of them in swimsuits by Yamamay, and all of them working the runway in the video above!

Miss Cayman Islands, @monyquebrooks slaying it! #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Go girl, @11jk22 ! #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

These ladies are killing it! #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Aside from the presentation, the ladies also got to meet young girls who acted as their little sisters, wearing replicas of the Miss Universe crown.

Miss Finland @shirlykarvinen and Miss Singapore @misscherylchou Representing the present and the future of beautiful women! And it's looking brighter than their smiles! #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

How adorable could the Little Miss Universe kids waiting be?! #65thmissuniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

Aside from Cebu, the candidates have so far visited Boracay and Vigan. They are set to visit Baguio and Davao on January 18 and 19. – Rappler.com