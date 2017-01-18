See the floats and the preparations on the morning of the big parade!

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the ladies of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant headed to Baguio on Wednesday, January 18, to see what the City of Pines had to offer.

One of the big events lined up for the day was a parade, which began at Upper Session Road.

Baguio residents began preparing for the parade early in the morning. At the time, the floats and performers already filled the streets.

There were 4 flower-covered floats, 3 of which were each themed "Luzon," "Visayas," and "Mindanao." The other one for Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Here's a look at the floats on the morning of the big day, before the candidates' arrival.

– Rappler.com