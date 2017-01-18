IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 candidates at Baguio parade
MANILA, Philippines – After their swimsuit presentation in Cebu, some of the Miss Universe ladies headed to Baguio, where they greeted the residents with smiles and waves at a parade. (IN PHOTOS: Colorful floats at the Miss Universe 2016 Baguio parade)
The parade, which took place on Wednesday, January 18, featured 4 colorful floats covered in flowers. Three of the floats were themed "Luzon," "Visayas," and "Mindanao," while one was for Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.
It started at Upper Session Road and ended at the Baguio Country Club.
There were 24 Miss Universe candidates in Baguio in total, according to the Department of Tourism:
- Miss Australia Caris Tiivel
- Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar
- Miss Peru Valeria Piazza
- Miss Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez
- Miss Spain Noelia Freire
- Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi
- Miss Miss Aruba Charlene Leslie
- Miss Barbados Shannon Harris
- Miss France Iris Mittenaere
- Miss Guam Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic
- Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier
- Miss Israel Yam Kaspers Anshel
- Miss Italy Sophia Sergio
- Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were
- Miss Korea Jenny Kim
- Miss Kosovo Camila Barraza
- Miss Malta Martha Fenech
- Miss Mauritius Kushboo Ramnawaj
- Miss New Zealand Tania Dawson
- Miss Norway Christina Waage
- Miss Slovenia Lucija Potočnik
- Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene
- Miss Sweden Ida Ovmar
- Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter
Pageant sponsor and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson was at the parade as well, along with Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.
Here's a look at everyone at the parade!
