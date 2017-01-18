The beautiful Miss Universe candidates say hi to the people of Baguio with a colorful parade

MANILA, Philippines – After their swimsuit presentation in Cebu, some of the Miss Universe ladies headed to Baguio, where they greeted the residents with smiles and waves at a parade. (IN PHOTOS: Colorful floats at the Miss Universe 2016 Baguio parade)

The parade, which took place on Wednesday, January 18, featured 4 colorful floats covered in flowers. Three of the floats were themed "Luzon," "Visayas," and "Mindanao," while one was for Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

It started at Upper Session Road and ended at the Baguio Country Club.

There were 24 Miss Universe candidates in Baguio in total, according to the Department of Tourism:

Miss Australia Caris Tiivel

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar

Miss Peru Valeria Piazza

Miss Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez

Miss Spain Noelia Freire

Miss Albania Lindita Idrizi

Miss Miss Aruba Charlene Leslie

Miss Barbados Shannon Harris

Miss France Iris Mittenaere

Miss Guam Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier

Miss Israel Yam Kaspers Anshel

Miss Italy Sophia Sergio

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were

Miss Korea Jenny Kim

Miss Kosovo Camila Barraza

Miss Malta Martha Fenech

Miss Mauritius Kushboo Ramnawaj

Miss New Zealand Tania Dawson

Miss Norway Christina Waage

Miss Slovenia Lucija Potočnik

Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

Miss Sweden Ida Ovmar

Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter

Pageant sponsor and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson was at the parade as well, along with Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

Here's a look at everyone at the parade!

