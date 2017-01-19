The Miss Universe 2016 candidates wear dresses made of Mindanaoan textiles for a fashion show titled 'Mindanao Tapestry'

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-eight Miss Universe 2016 candidates walked the runway in Davao on Thursday, January 19, in dresses by Davao-based designers and designer Renee Salud.

The dresses at the show, titled "Mindanao Tapestery," were made of cloth woven by Mindanao tribeswomen.

According to a press release, the following are the Davao-based designers whose works were featured in the show:

Alfonso Boy Guinoo

Aztec Barba

Dodjie Batu

Emi Englis

Egay Ayag

Benjie Panizales

Edgar Buyan

Wilson Limon

Silverio Anglacer

Kenny Ladaga

Here are the ladies who wore their designs.

Miss USA Deshauna Barber

Miss Switzerland Dijana Cvijetic

Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy

Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva

Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara

Miss Paraguay Andrea Melgarejo

Miss Tanzania Jihan Dimack

Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun

Miss Hungary Veronika Bodizs

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina

And here are some of the Miss Universe candidates who wore Salud's designs.

Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal

Miss Belgium Stephanie Gelfdof

Miss China Li Zhenying

Miss Ecuador Connie Jimenez

Miss Kazakhstan Darina Kulsitova

Miss Mexico Kristal Silva

Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova

Miss Ukraine Alena Spodynyuk

Miss Czech Republic Andrea Bezdekova

Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser

Miss Honduras Sirey Moran

Miss Singapore Cheryl Chou

Miss Slovak Republic Zuzana Kollarova

Miss Turkey Tansu Cakir

Miss Venezuela Mairam Habach

Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw

Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen

Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike

Almost cancelled

The show, which was originally set to feature only Salud, was cancelled in December, because the Davao Fashion and Design Council (DFDC) expressed disappointment over not being invited to dress the candidates for the show. (READ: Davao designers criticize Miss Universe org over cultural fashion show)

Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Kat de Castro, who is in charge of the Miss Universe ancillary events, announced and explained the initial cancellation on Facebook: "This [decision to cancel] is to prevent controversies that may arise from the statement made by the local designers of Davao City."

A few days later, she announced that the event would still push through.

In an interview prior to the fashion show, Renee Salud clarified that he never fought or had problems with the DFDC. (READ: Miss Universe Davao cultural fashion show to push through)

"Honestly, I mean as a matter of fact, I was interviewed in so many television shows and even in print, and I never said I was fighting with anyone," he said. "Because the fashion industry in the Philippines is not that big and you know... it's not very easy to be going around with hatred in your hearts. So I just pleaded to them that let's harmonize, let's be one, let's show to the world that we are not fighting, this is not a fighting country."

In her speech before the fashion show started, De Castro acknowledged the issue, saying, "Ilang beses po namin nakansela ang pagpunta nila dito, nag-away ang mga Davao designers, pero bati-bati na po tayo, and I'm just so glad that finally, nandito na po [yung fashion show]."

(Their trip here was cancelled so many times, the Davao designers fought, but we're all friends now, and I'm just so glad that finally, it's here.)

While some of the candidates were in Davao on January 19 for the fashion show, others visited Batangas with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. – Rappler.com