IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2016 ladies shine in Mindanao fabrics
MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-eight Miss Universe 2016 candidates walked the runway in Davao on Thursday, January 19, in dresses by Davao-based designers and designer Renee Salud.
The dresses at the show, titled "Mindanao Tapestery," were made of cloth woven by Mindanao tribeswomen.
According to a press release, the following are the Davao-based designers whose works were featured in the show:
- Alfonso Boy Guinoo
- Aztec Barba
- Dodjie Batu
- Emi Englis
- Egay Ayag
- Benjie Panizales
- Edgar Buyan
- Wilson Limon
- Silverio Anglacer
- Kenny Ladaga
Here are the ladies who wore their designs.
Miss USA Deshauna Barber
Miss Switzerland Dijana Cvijetic
Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy
Miss Bulgaria Violina Ancheva
Miss Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara
Miss Paraguay Andrea Melgarejo
Miss Tanzania Jihan Dimack
Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun
Miss Hungary Veronika Bodizs
Miss Philippines Maxine Medina
And here are some of the Miss Universe candidates who wore Salud's designs.
Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal
Miss Belgium Stephanie Gelfdof
Miss China Li Zhenying
Miss Ecuador Connie Jimenez
Miss Kazakhstan Darina Kulsitova
Miss Mexico Kristal Silva
Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova
Miss Ukraine Alena Spodynyuk
Miss Czech Republic Andrea Bezdekova
Miss Guyana Soyini Fraser
Miss Honduras Sirey Moran
Miss Singapore Cheryl Chou
Miss Slovak Republic Zuzana Kollarova
Miss Turkey Tansu Cakir
Miss Venezuela Mairam Habach
Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw
Miss Namibia Lizelle Esterhuizen
Miss Nigeria Unoaku Anyadike
Almost cancelled
The show, which was originally set to feature only Salud, was cancelled in December, because the Davao Fashion and Design Council (DFDC) expressed disappointment over not being invited to dress the candidates for the show. (READ: Davao designers criticize Miss Universe org over cultural fashion show)
Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Kat de Castro, who is in charge of the Miss Universe ancillary events, announced and explained the initial cancellation on Facebook: "This [decision to cancel] is to prevent controversies that may arise from the statement made by the local designers of Davao City."
A few days later, she announced that the event would still push through.
In an interview prior to the fashion show, Renee Salud clarified that he never fought or had problems with the DFDC. (READ: Miss Universe Davao cultural fashion show to push through)
"Honestly, I mean as a matter of fact, I was interviewed in so many television shows and even in print, and I never said I was fighting with anyone," he said. "Because the fashion industry in the Philippines is not that big and you know... it's not very easy to be going around with hatred in your hearts. So I just pleaded to them that let's harmonize, let's be one, let's show to the world that we are not fighting, this is not a fighting country."
In her speech before the fashion show started, De Castro acknowledged the issue, saying, "Ilang beses po namin nakansela ang pagpunta nila dito, nag-away ang mga Davao designers, pero bati-bati na po tayo, and I'm just so glad that finally, nandito na po [yung fashion show]."
(Their trip here was cancelled so many times, the Davao designers fought, but we're all friends now, and I'm just so glad that finally, it's here.)
While some of the candidates were in Davao on January 19 for the fashion show, others visited Batangas with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. – Rappler.com