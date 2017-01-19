The ladies visit the Philippine Navy headquarters on their way to Batangas

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2016 candidates dropped by the Philippine Navy headquarters on Thursday, January 19, before they boarded the M/V Happy Life yacht at the Commodore Divino Pier.

According to a press release, the ladies were welcomed by Philippine Navy officers and personnel, led by Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

Joining the candidates was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. They were on their way to Pico de Loro in Batangas.

Miss Universe sails to Batangas today! A photo posted by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Batangas! Are y'all ready to turn it up with the beautiful ladies from #65thmissuniverse? You'd better! A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

According to the press release, the Philippine Navy arranged for its elite group, the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG), to escort the candidates while they sailed for Batangas.

In an interview with GMA News, Captain Lued Lincuna, public affairs director of the Philippine Navy, said the NAVSOG's job was to ensure the candidates' safety.

"Their primary mission is to conduct seaport security and escort operations for motor yacht M/V Happy Life, the whole duration of the activity," he said.

The ladies are expected to return to Manila on Thursday night. Aside from Batangas, other candidates are currently in Davao for a tour. – Rappler.com