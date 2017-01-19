Pia Wurtzbach and the candidates head to Pico de Loro in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe 2016 candidates continued their tour of the Philippines on Thursday, January 19, sailing off on a yacht to Pico de Loro in Batangas on Thursday, January 19.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach led the candidates in Pico de Loro, where they were treated to an entertainment of fire dance and song performances from rap duo Yheen and Yuki. (WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 candidates visit Philippine Navy)

The ladies also had a tour Batangas' culture.

Check out the photos.

Miss Universe @piawurtzbach with Mercator's sing and rap duo, Yheen and Yuki. @boss_yheen @yukisakamoto_ #65thmissuniverse #philippines #teammercator #batangas A photo posted by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Reigning Miss Universe @piawurtzbach with the other candidates. #65thmissuniverse #philippines #batangas A photo posted by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:40am PST

When outdoor becomes your choice of runway. #65thMissUniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Tanning time! #65thMissUniverse A photo posted by 65thMissUniverse (@65thmissuniverse) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:29am PST

In addition to Batangas, the ladies previously went to Boracay, Vigan, Cebu, and Baguio.

Another batch of candidates also traveled Thursday to take part in a fashion show and tour in Davao. – Rappler.com