See Pia and the candidates interact with the kids at Our Lady of Peace Hospital

MANILA, Philippines – The kids at Smile Train got a special treat on Friday, January 20, when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and some of the Miss Universe 2016 candidates visited Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Parañaque.

The candidates from Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Indonesia, Vietnam, USA, Great Britain, and Colombia got to interact with kids as they talked with each other and colored and blew bubbles together. Miss Brazil Raissa Santana even brought her own clown nose to entertain the kids.

The ladies headed to Conrad Hotel after the visit, to speak about their experiences.

Smile Train is one of the many organizations that the Miss Universe Organization supports. The program sponsors kids with cleft palates for surgery to help them become more confident, and reach their dreams and ambitions.

Check out the photos of the ladies with the kids at Smile Train!

All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

–Rappler.com