The first Miss Universe from India is coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen is returning to the Philippines to be one of the judges in the Miss Universe pageant.

Sushmita confirmed this on Instagram on Saturday, January 21.

"Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional, and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years. It's where it all began," said Sushmita, using the hashtags "#manila1994" and "#missuniverse1994."

The pageant's coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena is on January 30.

One of the most-loved Miss Universe queens in the '90s, Sushmita made history when she was crowned the first Indian Miss Universe in 1994 by Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres at the pageant held in Manila.

"Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to [Manila] this time as a [judge] at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!" continued Sushmita on Instagram.

"To all my Filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm... yes! I am coming!!! Mahal kita (I love you) Philippines. See you soon!"

Sushmita previously posted a throwback photo of her wearing the crown.

India won another Miss Universe title in 2000, courtesy of Lara Dutta.

After her reign as Miss Universe, Sushmita became a Bollywood actress. She is now a mother to two adopted girls. – Rappler.com