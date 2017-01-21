Miss Universe USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, who was 2nd runner-up in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, is returning to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Miss USA 2015 and Miss Universe 2015 2nd runner-up Olivia Jordan is coming back to Manila to watch the 2016 pageant.

Olivia confirmed the news via Instagram.

"Guess who is coming to the Philippines? Can't wait to see you all at Miss Universe! So grateful to [PLDT Home] for making this possible!" she said.

PLDT is one of the sponsors of the pageant.

Weeks earlier, Olivia expressed her excitement upon hearing the news that the Philippines will host Miss Universe.

"Beyond thrilled that the news is finally official! Can't wait for [MissUniverse] to be in the [Philippines]. So happy for [Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach], that she will be home to pass her crown to the next lucky winner!" she said.

She also joked about being a co-host at coronation night, recalling Steve Harvey's 2015 gaffe. "Praying that I will be there. Anyone else think Steve Harvey could use a co-host that would triple check that card?!" she said.

Olivia previously visited the country on April 2016 to watch her good friend and former roommate Pia crown her Miss Universe Philippines successor Maxine Medina.

She also served as judge during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant and reunited with Miss World 2013 Megan Young, with whom she competed with in the Miss World 2013 pageant in Bali. – Rappler.com