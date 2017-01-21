The social media star joins main show hosts Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham

MANILA, Philippines – Social media star Bretman Rock will host the red carpet special of the Miss Universe 2016 coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 30.

Bretman confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Hey guys! I'm so excited to officially announce that I'm hosting the #MissUniverse red carpet! Tune in live to the Miss [Universe] app on January 29 at 6/5c," he said.

He also shared the news on Twitter.

The Miss Universe Organization also confirmed Bretman's participation as host.

Originally from Cagayan Valley, Bretman rose to fame on social media when he posted hilarious videos from Snapchat on his Instagram account. He also became known for his makeup tutorials. (READ: Makeup tips from Bretman Rock, social media star)

Bretman was in the Philippines last year when he was signed to ABS-CBN's Chicken Pork Adobo network.

On January 30, Bretman will join Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham, who will host the main show. – Rappler.com