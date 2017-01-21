Okada Manila pays tribute to Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach

MANILA, Philippines – It isn't often that all the Miss Universe winners from one country share the same stage, but on Saturday, January 21, all from the Philippines did.

Okada Manila hosted a dinner that paid tribute to the 3 Miss Universe queens from the Philippines, bringing together Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margarita "Margie" Moran, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

After the tribute, Margie said that she and Gloria were friends, as are their daughters, so they were very comfortable onstage together.

During her speech, however, Pia admitted she was nervous to be in the presence of the two women she looked up to.

"First of all, this is the first time all 3 of us are together, so I'm a bit nervous right now," she started.

"It's truly an honor to be standing next to these two iconic ladies who I just used to watch on TV, and now I'm standing beside them, so thank you."

Advice to the candidates

While onstage, the 3 women were also asked to give some advice to the Miss Universe candidates who are competing this year.

"I know this is a competition and it's easy to get distracted, but Miss Universe – you only have one shot at this competition," said Pia.

"You can't join Miss Universe again, you will only be able to introduce yourself, your name, and your country, and wave your flag once. So make the most of it, be proud, remember why you're here."

Pia also added that the candidates should have fun, so they can take something from the experience home with them.

Margie told the ladies, "Just enjoy what you're doing and look at it as an adventure."

Gloria, who spoke last, said, "I think they've said it all," following it up with a joke: "If you really like the Philippines, marry a Filipino!"

"Just enjoy the moment," she said on a more serious note. "And it doesn't matter whether you win or you lose, you were in the Philippines, and I hope you all enjoyed it."

Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 in Manila. – Rappler.com