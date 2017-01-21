Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran gives Pia Wurtzbach advice weeks before Pia crowns her successor: 'You're back to reality, and back to work'

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach is set to crown her successor in a week, and Miss Universe 1973 Margarita "Margie" Moran has some advice for her ahead of coronation night.

Margie, one of the 3 Miss Universe queens from the Philippines, also crowned her successor in Manila.

In an interview with the press at a tribute for all the Miss Universe winners from the Philippines, Margie spoke about having to go back to her roots after Miss Universe.

"My advice is that you're gonna go back to where you came from," she said. "When the new queen is announced, you really step back, literally, step back and step out of the stage. And you're back to reality, and back to work."

Pia does have more work planned out for her after her reign, as she is set to be a guest judge on Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5.

At the same event, Pia playfully told the press that she is still open to being a Bond girl, a dream that she admitted to having since day one of her reign.

"Bakit naman hindi? Kung in-offer ang Bond girl, e 'di go! Kung hindi naman at may ibang role na mas nararapat sa akin, okay lang din sa akin 'yun," she said.

(Why not? If a Bond girl role is offered, then go! If not, and there's another role that's meant for me, that's okay with me too.)

On a more serious note, Pia added later that she will continue to work on her advocacy, HIV/AIDS awareness.

"Oo naman, sa HIV and AIDS, tuloy-tuloy pa rin kasi ang dami kong natutunan as Miss Universe e, at nanghihinayang naman ako kung 'di ko magagamit yung mga natutunan ko."

(Yes, of course, with HIV/AIDS, I'll keep on going, because I learned so much as Miss Universe, and it would be such a waste if I'm not able to use what I learned.)

Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com