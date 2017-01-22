See photos of the candidates, Pia Wurtzbach, and more Miss Universe personalities being silly!

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe ladies are always prim and proper, looking perfect on the red carpet and onstage.

But on Saturday, January 21, we asked some of the candidates at an Okada Manila event to strike a few silly poses for the camera. Have a look at them below!

All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

The ladies were at Okada Manila for a tribute to all 3 Miss Universe queens from the Philippines – Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach – who also did a few wacky poses for us.

Miss Universe Organization Vice President of Business Development and Marketing Shawn McClain asked us to get a really close-up shot of him.

Pia's manager Esther Swan was all for it too!

Pia is set to crown her successor on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Who are you rooting for? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com